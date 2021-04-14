SOFTBALL: Westwood offense goes wild in 18-run performance

The Westwood Lady Rocket softball team went wild Wednesday night, piling up 18 runs in an 18-9 win over Community in Manchester.
The Lady Rockets got two doubles and two singles from Liza Freeze , who also came across the plate to score four times. Paisley Campbell also scored four times, including a home run to centerfield in the first inning.
Lily Norman scored 3 times for Westwood, walking and hitting a triple in the first inning. She tripled and was stranded in the second and walked and scored in the fourth.