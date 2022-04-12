SOFTBALL: Westwood gets win over Fayetteville City

The Westwood Lady Rocket softball team went off in the middle innings, scoring four runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to pull away from Fayetteville City in a 16-6 win Tuesday night on the road.

Jules Ferrell managed to reach base four times and score three times to help lead the Lady Rocket attack Lily Norman also scored 3 times for the Lady Rockets. In fact, everyone in the Rocket lineup scored at least once in the win.

The Lady Rockets are scheduled to host Cannon County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Lily Norman