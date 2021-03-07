SOFTBALL: Westwood gets thrilling 8-7 win over Moore County

Lily Norman worked a walk and came around to score in the top of the seventh inning Thursday night to propel the Westwood Lady Rockets to a 8-7 win over Moore County.
Westwood scored three runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh go get the win.
Scoring runs were Norman (w), Liza Freeze, Paisley Campbell, Rylee Clark, Madison Walker and Addi Teal. The win improved Westwood to 1-1 on the season after a loss on Tuesday.
The Lady Rockets return home on Monday, March 8 to take on Huntland at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series – listen beginning at 5:20 p.m. at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.