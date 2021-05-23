SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT: Ticket and scheduling information

Coffee County Central’s Lady Raider softball team now knows what its road to the program’s first-ever state championship looks like. The TSSAA released the double-elimination bracket for this week’s state tournament: Coffee County will play Collierville at Starplex Field # 1 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
If the Lady Raiders win on Tuesday, they will play again at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. If they lose, they will play at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
The State Championship game is set for 3 p.m. Friday at Starplex. Click here to see the bracket in its entirety.
If you plan to travel to Murfreesboro to watch the Lady Raiders play – Admission is $12 per game. Tickets for each venue will be limited and must be purchased in advance through GoFan. No tickets will be sold on site. Children five years of age and older must purchase a ticket. TSSAA Championship Event Cards, TACA cards, TSSAA ID cards and TMSAA ID cards will NOT be accepted for admission. Parking will also be $5.
Under current TSSAA COVID-19 protocols and venue capacity restrictions, spectators will only be allowed entry into the venue where they purchased their ticket. There will be no moving between venues without purchasing a new ticket. In the event a team will be playing again later in the day at the same venue, spectators will be given a wristband or handstamp good for re-entry.
The Lady Raiders are looking to bring the first team state championship to Coffee County since Lady Raider basketball in 1993.
Coffee County beat Soddy Daisy 2-1 in an instant classic Friday night. Click here for that game story, photos and a link to the broadcast replay.