SOFTBALL: Offense sputters as CMS finishes third

Coffee Middle School’s softball team couldn’t muster any offense to close out the CTC tournament over the weekend and finished in third place.
The Lady Raiders fell to Tullahoma 2-0 in the winner’s bracket finals and then couldn’t fight out of the loser’s bracket to get a rematch with Tullahoma, falling to Warren County 1-0.
Granted the Lady Raiders didn’t stand a chance to win because they couldn’t score – but the pitching staff was on point. Channah Gannon allowed just 5 base runners in the loss to Warren County, the most costly coming in the fifth on a single that was followed by a double and a wild pitch.
The Lady Raiders got runners to third base twice but couldn’t get across the plate.
Meanwhile, against Tullahoma Gannon and Samantha Cothran teamed up to allow just two runs. The Lady Raiders once again couldn’t muster any offensive output. They got runners to second base three times and to third once, but stranded them all. In total CMS stranded 8 runners.