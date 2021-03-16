SOFTBALL: Munn strikes out 14 as Lady Raiders open season with 6-2 win over Warren County

Head coach Brandon McWhorter told his Central High School Lady Raider softball team to “send a message” Monday night.
His team responded – outhitting Warren County 8-2 and riding 14 strikeouts from starting pitcher Keri Munn to drop Warren County 6-2 Monday night in McMinnville.
It was a much-awaited season opener after the cancellation of the 2020 season and Coffee County played like it. The Lady Raiders plated runs in each of the first four innings to get out of the gate fast. CHS did miss opportunities in the final three innings, leaving the bases loaded once and failing to get a bunt down and advance a runner for a scoring chance in the 7th.
Kiya Ferrell, Olivia Evans and Justus Turner each had multiple hits for the Lady Raiders.
In addition to going the distance and striking out 14 in the circle to pick up the win, Munn also drove home a pair of runs for CHS. She was named Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game by Thunder Radio. Turner singled home a run and Ferrell thumped a double into the left-centerfield gap to plate one.
Sadie Simmons was hit with the loss for Warren County. She allowed 5 runs and struck out 3 Lady Raiders.
Coffee County returns to the field at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 when the Lady Raiders host Columbia. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com.