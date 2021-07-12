SOFTBALL: Munn named to TSWA Softball all-state team

Add another postseason plaque to the wall for Coffee County Central softball player Keri Munn.
On Monday, Munn was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association AAA All-State Team. She was the only Lady Raider on the list and one of three pitchers in the state selected.
Munn graduated in May and has signed with MTSU. Munn was 27-4 in the circle for Coffee County through the 2021 season, striking out 268 batters.
Coffee County’s softball team compiled a 34-7-1 record during the 2021 season, finishing as state runner up in a deep run at the TSSAA Spring Fling in May. It was the best single-season finish in program history.