SOFTBALL: Lady Rockets get walk-off win in the seventh

With the bases loaded and the scored tied at five in the bottom of the seventh and the bases loaded, Westwood Lady Rocket seventh grader Shaylee Meadows proved the moment was not too big for her.
Meadows made contact and outran an infield single to send Lily Norman across the plate and give the Lady Rockets a 6-5 walk-off win against Huntland. This was a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.
Westwood needed the late-inning heroics after Huntland mustered up four runs in the sixth inning to tie what was a 5-1 game.
The bottom of the Lady Rocket batting order did a lot of damage against Huntland. Kylie Evans reached on a fielders choice and came around to score in the second. Meanwhile, Madison Waller singled and later scored. In the fifth, Addi Teal also reached and scored. Paisley Campbell reached on an error and scored, also in the fifth.
Norman scored twice for Westwood. Once in the first and the game-winner in the seventh. She also doubled and was left stranded in the second.
The win improves Westwood to 2-1 on the season.