SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders wrap regular season with 10-5 win over Huntland

Coffee County had three multi-run innings and got RBIs from four different Lady Raiders in a 10-5 win over visiting Huntland Monday night
The win caps the regular season for Coffee County with a 25-4-1 record as the Lady Raiders are set to open the District 8-AAA tournament this week. After finishing in first place, the Lady Raiders get a first-round bye and will play the winner of Shelbyville and Columbia at 6:30 p.m. Friday. That game will be at home and tickets will be available at the gate – no capacity limitations.
Monday night in Manchester, Coffee County broke the game open in the bottom of the third with four runs, then added three in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away and hold on.
Freshman Chesnie Cox finished with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the offensive effort for CHS. Sophomore Kaitlyn Davis also had a pair of RBIs for the Lady Raiders. Madison Pruitt and Justus Turner each drove in one run.
Kiya Ferrell, and Brianna Shelton each scored twice. Meanwhile, Olivia Evans reached base thre times and scored three runs – she also had an RBI.
Kaitlyn Davis picked up the win in the circle – giving up 5 runs on 10 hits. Only two of those runs were earned as the Lady Raiders did uncharacteristically commit four defensive errors.