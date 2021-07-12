SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders to participate in summer scrimmages Tuesday, Wednesday

The TSSAA dead period is over and fall sports teams are scurrying to prepare for the 2021 season that begins in about a month. However, spring sports are hard at work, too.

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders will be on the field this week for a pair of summer scrimmages. The Lady Raiders travel to Smyrna on Tuesday and will host Riverdale on Wednesday. Both scrimmages are set to begin at 5 p.m. and the public is welcome to come and enjoy.

You can hear Lady Raider softball all spring long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com and the Manchester Go app.