SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders to host Riverdale in summer scrimmage Wednesday

The Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders will be on the field Wednesday for a summer scrimmage. The Lady Raiders are set to host Riverdale at 5 p.m. Wednesday – weather permitting.
Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the game.
The Lady Raiders are fresh off their best season in program history – finishing state runner up in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament in May. CHS will use the summer to search for replacing two starters who graduated- Justus Turner and Keri Munn – and break-in new freshmen players.
You can hear Lady Raider softball all spring long on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com and the Manchester Go app.