SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders thump Columbia in 15-0 blowout

Senior pitcher Keri Munn allowed just two hits over four shutout innings and the Lady Raider offense went off, including a grand slam from Kaitlyn Davis in a 15-0 blowout win over visiting Columbia Tuesday night.
CHS scored in every inning to enact the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Raiders pushed a run across in the first, six in the second, five in the 3rd and three in the fourth. The win improves CHS to 2-0 on the year, 1-0 in District 8-AAA play.
The biggest frame of the night was the second inning when CHS plated 6 runs – all coming with two outs. Davis capped the inning with a two-out grand-slam over the centerfield fence to put CHS up 7-0.
Munn and Jada Bowen each had multiple hits for CHS. Munn drove home a run and also walked. She had a double to go along with a double from Olivia Evans. Justus Turner, Chesnie Cox, Emily Schuster and Haidyn Campbell all had an RBI apiece for CHS.
Munn picked up the win in the circle to move to 2-0 on the season. She worked four innings and struck out seven Lady Lions. She allowed two hits and walked two.
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play at Brentwood at 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.