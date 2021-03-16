SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders thump Columbia in 15-0 blowout

Lady Raider short stop Jada Bowen fires the ball across the infield for an out Tuesday night in a 15-0 win over Columbia. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Senior pitcher Keri Munn allowed just two hits over four shutout innings and the Lady Raider offense went off, including a grand slam from Kaitlyn Davis in a 15-0 blowout win over visiting Columbia Tuesday night.

CHS scored in every inning to enact the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth. The Lady Raiders pushed a run across in the first, six in the second, five in the 3rd and three in the fourth. The win improves CHS to 2-0 on the year, 1-0 in District 8-AAA play.

This game was broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio! Want to hear the replay? Click here.

The biggest frame of the night was the second inning when CHS plated 6 runs – all coming with two outs. Davis capped the inning with a two-out grand-slam over the centerfield fence to put CHS up 7-0.

Munn and Jada Bowen each had multiple hits for CHS. Munn drove home a run and also walked. She had a double to go along with a double from Olivia Evans. Justus Turner, Chesnie Cox, Emily Schuster and Haidyn Campbell all had an RBI apiece for CHS.

Did you miss the second-inning grand slam by Kaitlyn Davis? Listen to the Thunder Radio audio replay of that play by clicking here. (Play by play by voice of the Lady Raiders, Joe Pat Cope)

Munn picked up the win in the circle to move to 2-0 on the season. She worked four innings and struck out seven Lady Lions. She allowed two hits and walked two.

The Lady Raiders are scheduled to play at Brentwood at 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting.

  • Kiya Ferrell
  • Keri Munn
  • Jada Bowen
  • Eliza Carden
  • Alivia Reel
  • Justus Turner
  • Olivia Evans
–Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson