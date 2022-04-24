SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Saturday tournament games over Boyd Buchanan, Greenbriar

After dropping two tough extra-inning games on Friday night, the Coffee County Lady Raider softball team bounced back Saturday with a pair of wins to close out the Coffee County Classic in Manchester.
The Lady Raiders came from behind to beat Boyd Buchanan 6-4 before dismissing Greenbriar 10-5 in a pair of games at Dave King Park – you heard both on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County 6, Boyd Buchanan 4
Shaky defense and some well placed Boyd Buchanan hits put the Lady Bucs in front 4-1 after two innings. But the Lady Raiders responded in a big way with 4 in the third an an insurance run in the fourth to pick up the win.
Emily Schuster was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the win.
Kaitlyn Davis entered in the third inning to relieve Channah Gannon in the circle and immediately settled the Lady Raider defense – allowing only 2 hits and no runs over the final three innings while striking out 4. None of the 4 runs given up by Gannon were earned.
Davis also made an impact at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double.
Coffee County 10, Greenbriar 5
The Lady Raiders and Lady Cats were tied 4-4 entering the 5th before Coffee County erupted for 6 in the 5th inning to put it out of reach.
Olivia Evans notched a pair of doubles, picked up 2 RBI and three stolen bases in the win for the Lady Raiders. She also scored twice.
Gannon also doubled in the win for Coffee County. In total, the Lady Raiders outhit Greenbriar 13-5 but 4 Lady Raider errors kept Greenbriar close for four innings.
CHS improves to 17-12 win the wins Saturday.