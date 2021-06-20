SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders set for handful of summer scrimmages

The 2021 Coffee County Central High School softball season was certainly one to remember. The Lady Raiders piled up over 30 wins, powered through district play undefeated and placed second in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament in Murfreesboro.
If you’re already itching for a preview of the 2022 Lady Raiders – you’re in luck. Coffee County head coach Brandon McWhorter announced a 5-game summer scrimmage schedule that includes a pair of home games for fans to enjoy.
Coffee County will host Rockvale at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at CHS and will be at home again at 5 p.m. on July 14 when Riverdale comes to town. The full summer scrimmage schedule is below:
June 22: home vs Rockvale at 5:15
July 13: away vs Smyrna at 5:00
July 14: home vs Riverdale at 5:00
July 20: away vs. Siegel 5:00
July 22: away vs. Rockvale at 5:00
The Lady Raiders will spend the summer breaking in new players and searching for replacements for two starters lost due to graduation – pitcher Keri Munn and second baseman Justus Turner.
