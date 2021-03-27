SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders pick up 2 wins in Warrior Classic, move to 10-0

The Lady Raider softball team of Coffee County Central High School just keeps on winning.
CHS put together two wins on Friday in the Warrior Classic – blowing out White House Heritage and squeaking out a late-inning win over Florence-Ala. to improve to 10-0 on the season.
Coffee County – 12, White House Heritage – 0
Six first-inning runs set the tone and the Lady Raiders cruised to a 12-0 win in four innings over White House Heritage.
Eight different Lady Raiders got into the hit column – including a 3-for-3 performance from senior Justus Turner, who launched a fourth-inning home run over the centerfield fence and had 4 RBIs on the day. Turner is now hitting at an impressive .667 clip on the season.
Turner, Chesnie Cox and Haidyn Campbell all doubled for the Lady Raiders and Olivia Evans tripled, one of her two hits.
Senior Keri Munn picked up the win in the circle for Coffee County – she worked four innings and allowed just two hits while striking out 9.
Florence, Ala. 2, Coffee County 2
Brianna Shelton singled to score Riley Phillips in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie and give the Lady Raiders a 3-2 win over Florence, Ala. Friday afternoon.
Shelton, Haidyn Campbell and Jada Bowen all picked up RBIs for the Lady Raiders on the afternoon. Campbell had a double.
Emily Schuster picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders, working the final 2 and two-thirds innings in relief. She allowed four hits, but struck out three and didn’t let anyone get across the plate.
Campbell started for CHS and went three and one-thirds, allowing two runs and striking out one batter. Florence pushed across both of its runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Raiders did commit three errors.
next week’s schedule
The Lady Raiders travel for a pair of District 8-AAA games this week – at Franklin County at 7 p.m. Monday and at Lincoln County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both of those games will be broadcast on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com