SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders notch district win over Warren County

The record in district play remains perfect for Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders after a 6-2 win over visiting Warren County Thursday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County led from the onset – taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Haidyn Campbell laced a single to right centerfield to score Chesnie Cox.
Campbell went on to pick up a pair of hits and 2 RBIs in the win.
The Lady Raiders led 4-2 going into the bottom of the 6th when Lady Raider Kaitlyn Davis ended all doubt with a mammoth two-run home run to right centerfield. Davis also earned the win in the circle for CHS – allowing 2 unearned runs while scattering 8 hits and striking out 4.
Cox, Campbell and Jalyn Moran all had multi-hit games for Coffee County. Cox scored twice.
The Lady Raiders will host Walker Valley at 5 p.m. Friday at Terry Floyd Field – you can hear the game live on Thunder Radio.