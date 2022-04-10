SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders mash out 15 hits in beating of Tullahoma

Four different Lady Raiders had multi-hit games, and Kaitlyn Davis blasted a home run as Coffee County picked up 15 hits in a 11-1 rout of visiting Tullahoma Sunday afternoon – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee County led from the first inning and never let up, ending the game in the bottom of the fifth when Paisley Campbell singled home Olivia Evans to implement the mercy rule. Evans was at third after a triple – she singled twice, tripled, scored three times and had an RBI and was named Thunder Radio Player of the Game.
Everyone up and down the CHS lineup contributed. Chesnie Cox set the tone with a single and a run scored in the first. She went on to have 3 hits and a pair of RBI.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE BROADCAST REPLAY.
For Coffee County; Kiya Ferrell knocked in a run; Haidyn Campbell singled, doubled, scored twice and drove home a pair; Channah Gannon doubled; Davis homered and had 2 RBI; Cheyenne Vickers doubled off the fence and knocked a run in; Jada Bowen had a single and two doubles to go along with two runs scored an an RBI; and Emily Schuster walked and scored.
Davis kept Tullahoma at bay in the circle. She didn’t allow a hit until an infield single in the fifth. She allowed a run (unearned) on one hit while striking out four to pick up the win.
Kylee Holt reached on a two-base error and scored on a ground out for the Lady Cats.
Tullahoma starting pitcher Zaylon Spinner was hit with the loss – allowing 8 runs on 10 hits through 3 innings. Katy Bean worked the final one and 2/3.
With the win, Coffee County earned a season sweep of the Lady Cats. The Lady Raiders return home to host Shelbyville on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. You can hear that game live on Thunder Radio.