SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders lose lead, district title chance in late innings

Coffee County led 3-0 in the first inning and held it until the sixth – then the wheels came off.
Warren County used a pair of walks, a double and two bloop singles to push 4 runs across the plate in the bottom of the sixth and beat the Coffee County Lady Raiders 4-3 in McMinnville Wednesday – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio. Coffee County needed to beat Warren County twice to win the district championship after losing to the Lady Pioneers last week in the winner’s bracket finals.
Now the Lady Raiders will be the no. 2 seed and have to travel Walker Valley – the top seed out of District 5-4A – in the Region 3-4A semi finals on Monday, May 16. That is an elimination game. Warren County will host Rhea County.
Wednesday in McMinnville, the first three Lady Raider batters – Kiya Ferrell, Olivia Evans and Haidyn Campbell – all reached base and scored. The Lady Raiders wouldn’t score again. In fact, Warren County starting pitcher Madison Hollis retired 13 straight CHS batters before an Olivia Evans single in the sixth. Evans had two of Coffee County’s 4 hits. CHS was outhit 8-4 in the loss.
Kaitlyn Davis was tagged with the loss – allowing 4 runs, which all came in the sixth, in 4 walks and 8 hits. She struck out 6.
notes
Multiple Lady Raiders were named District 6-4A All-District team. Haidyn Campbell was named district MVP. Also named to the all-district team were Olivia Evans, Kiya Ferrell, Channah Gannon, Kaitlyn Davis and Chesnie Cox.
Photos and graphics by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio