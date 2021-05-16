SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders host Smyrna in region elimination game Monday night

Coffee County Central’s softball team will put its season on the line Monday night when Smyrna comes to town.
The CHS Lady Raiders (28-4-1 overall) will host the Smyrna Lady Bulldogs (22-15 overall) Monday, May 17 in the Region 4-AAA semifinals. The winner will advance to the region championship on Wednesday, May 19 and to the state sectional on Friday, May 21. The season will be over for the loser of Monday’s game.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Monday at Terry Floyd Field and tickets are available at the gate with no capacity limitations or mask requirements. The field is located behind CHS at 100 Red Raider Dr in Manchester. Entrance to parking is off of Kennedy Dr.
The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. Tune in at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app or thunder1320.com.