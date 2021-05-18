SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders host Region 4-AAA Championship Wednesday night

The Central High School Lady Raiders welcome their next challenge to Manchester on Wednesday.
The Siegel Lady Stars bring their 32-1 overall record to Terry Floyd Field to take on the 29-4 Coffee County Lady Raiders Wednesday, May 19, with the Region 4-AAA Championship on the line. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Both teams went unbeaten in their respective districts – Siegel in District 7-AAA and Coffee County in District 8-AAA. Recent common opponents include Lincoln County and Smyrna – who both teams beat via mercy rule in the past week.
The winner of Wednesday night’s region championship will host the loser of White County and Soddy Daisy on Friday, May 21 in the state sectional. Meanwhile, the loser on Wednesday will travel to the winner of White County and Soddy Daisy for a sectional game Friday. A win Friday means a trip to the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament in Murfreesboro next week. A loss Friday ends the season.
Tickets for Wednesday’s region championship are available at the gate. There are no capacity limitations, mask or social distancing requirements. Full concession stand will be available.
The game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go smartphone app.