SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders handle business against Riverdale in summer scrimmage

The Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team took care of business in a summer scrimmage Wednesday in Manchester, dropping Riverdale 8-2 in Manchester.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the Lady Raiders pulled away with 2 runs in the third, 3 in the fourth, 1 in the sixth and 2 in the seventh.
Kaitlyn Davis, Channah Gannon and Paisley Campbell all had RBIs at the plate.
A stable of Lady Raider pitchers got to work in the circle. Samantha Cothran tossed a perfect inning and Savannah Cooper and Channah Gannon teamed up to work three scoreless innings. Davis allowed 1 earned run and struck out 4 over three innings of work. She allowed three hits.