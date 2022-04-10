SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders go 3-1 in weekend East Tennessee tournament

The CHS Lady Raider softball team went 3-1 over a two-day tournament Friday and Saturday in East Tennessee.
Coffee County beat Hardin Valley Academy, Hendersonville and Soddy Daisy before falling to Powell on Saturday.
CHS 12, Hardin Valley 2
Coffee County got a home run and 3 RBI from Cheyenne Vickers to go along with 3 RBIs from Jalyn Moran to rout Hardin Valley Academy.
CHS outhit Hardin 12-4.
Katelyn Anderson (2), Kiya Ferrell, Jada Bowen and Riley Phillips also knocked in runs.
Anderson earned the win in the circle – allowing 2 runs (none earned) on 4 hits and 5 strikeouts.
Lady Raiders 17, Hendersonville 0
Freshman Channah Gannon exploded against Hendersonville – smashing a home run and knocking in 5 runs in a game that was called after 1.5 innings.
The Lady Raiders tagged Hendersonville for 13 in the first inning.
Savannah Cooper had a pair of hits and 4 RBIs and Paisley Campbell knocked in 3 on a pair of hits.
Samantha Cothran earned the win – allowing no hits over her inning of work.
Lady Raiders 4, Soddy Daisy 3
In a rematch of last year’s state sectional game, Willow Carden put the ball in play and reached on an error to score Jada Bowen and Ava McIntosh and give the Lady Raiders the walk-off win in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Alivia Reel and Kaitlyn Davis each had an RBI for Coffee County at the plate. Ferrell and Reel also scored runs. Olivia Evans had a pair of hits, including a double.
Kaitlyn Davis earned the win – allowing 2 runs on 5 hits and 5 strikeouts.
Lady Raiders 2, Powell 8
Coffee County mixed different players into the lineup and fell to Powell 8-2.
Chesnie Cox had a pair of hits and a run scored. Ava McIntosh had the only extra base hit for the Lady Raiders – a double.
Channah Gannon was tagged with the loss. She allowed 5 runs (none earned) on 3 hits and 3 strikeouts.
Cothran allowed 3 runs in relief. The Lady Raiders made 3 errors.