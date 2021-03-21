SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders go 3-0 in Franklin on Saturday

The Central High School Lady Raider softball team took care of business at the Mary Vowell tournament in Franklin.
Coffee County dropped Franklin 5-1, Northwest 5-1 and Mt. Juliet 6-0.
The three wins moves the Lady Raiders to 6-0 overall on the season.
CHS 5, Franklin 1
Kiya Ferrell picked up 3 hits and Kaitlyn Davis ripped a pair of hits, including a home run, and had two RBIs to lead the Lady Raiders to a 5-1 win over Franklin. It was Davis’ second home run of the young season.
Olivia Evans and Ferrell each had an RBI for the Lady Raiders. Senior Justus Turner had 1 hit on the afternoon – a triple.
Davis worked 4 innings in the circle to pick up the win. She allowed 3 hits and 1 run – it was unearned. She struck out a pair. Emily Schuster also got some work in the circle. She struck out a batter and did not allow a hit in one inning of work.
Northwest 1
Coffee County 5
CHS broke a 1-1 tie with a 4-run third inning to pick up a 5-1 win in a three and a half inning game that was shortened due to time limits.
The Lady Raiders were able to get several players into the lineup for this one. Brianna Shelton, Cheyenne Vickers each picked up hits. Haidyn Campbell and Eliza Carden had an RBI apiece.
Campbell picked up the win in the circle. She worked 4 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out 9.
Mt. Juliet 0
Lady Raiders 6
Olivia Evans and Kiya Ferrell each tripled and had an RBI and Keri Munn added an RBI as the Lady Raiders made easy work of Mt. Juliet.
Munn worked the circle and struck out 5 batters in 4 innings of work to move to 4-0 on the season for the Lady Raiders.