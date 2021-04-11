SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders go 2-2 on Saturday in Gibbs tournament

Up with the sunrise on Saturday morning, Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders dropped an 8-1 decision to William Blount in the final game of pool play of the Gibbs Tournament in Corryton, Tennessee.
CHS bounced back to beat Powell 7-6 and Girls Prep 4-1 before falling to Baylor 10-1.
Coffee County 1, William Blount 8
The Lady Raiders managed just 4 hits in an 8-1 loss to William Blount.
Keri Munn had one and and the lone RBI, scoring Chesnie Cox.
Kaitlyn Davis had a double in the loss.
Emily Schuster was hit with the loss – allowing 8 runs on 7 hits. She walked two and struck out three.
Coffee County 7, Powell 6
Kaitlyn Davis smashed a home run and Keri Munn had 2 RBIs to lead the Lady Raider offense to a 7-6 win over Powell.
Justus Turner, Olivia Evans and Cheyenne Vickers all had an RBI for the Lady Raiders.
Munn was the winning pitcher – giving up one hit and one run. She struck out 5 over 2 innings work.
Haidyn Campbell worked 3 innings in the circle – allowing 5 runs (1 earned, as the Lady Raiders committed 3 defensive errors).
Coffee County 4, Girls Prep 1
Senior Justus Turner doubled and scored a run to go along with RBIs from Chesnie Cox and Olivia Evans to lead CHS over Girls Prep.
Eliza Carden and Alivia Reed scored runs for CHS.
Coffee County 1, Baylor 10
Coffee County managed just 3 hits and committed 6 errors in teh field in a 10-1 loss to BAylro.
Cheyenne Vickers, Willow Carden and Alivia Reed had hits for CHS – Vickers scored the lone run.
Davis was tagged with the loss – giving up 10 runs (6 earned). She struck out 2 batters and allowed 10 hits.
The Lady Raiders host Warren County at 7 p.m. Monday, April 12.
You can listen to that game live on Thunder Radio.