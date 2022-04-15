SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders fall short in high scoring contest with Walker Valley

Hitting and scoring runs was not a problem for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team Friday afternoon.
Throwing and catching, however, was a problem.
Five Coffee County errors overshadowed a 10 run, 15 hit performance Friday in Manchester as the Lady Raiders dropped 14-10 non-district tilt against Walker Valley.
The Lady Raiders were only able to put together one clean inning – the fifth. The Lady Mustangs scored at least one run in every inning, including a 4-run top of the first that started with a Coffee County error and culminated in a grand slam off the bat of Sierra Brown before CHS could even record an out.
Coffee County fought back – but could never tie or regain the lead. The Lady Raiders blasted three home runs in the loss – one apiece from Channah Gannon, Kaitlyn Davis and freshman Paisley Campbell. Gannon and Davis’ home runs came off the bench – neither started as CHS worked in some different players in the Friday afternoon game.
Campbell and Gannon also doubled and both knocked in three runs. Haidyn Campbell knocked in a pair of runs on a single.
Katelyn Anderson was hit with the loss. She started for CHS and allowed 7 runs (5 earned) on 8 hits over 3 innings. Gannon worked 4 innings in relief with a similar line – 7 runs (5 earned) on 7 hits. Only 10 of Walker Valley’s 14 runs were earned.
The loss drops Coffee County to 13-10 on the year. The Lady Raiders are scheduled to go to Siegel at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a rematch of last year’s Region 4-AAA Championship game. That game is scheduled to be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com