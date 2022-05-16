SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders drop Walker Valley, back to region championship

Coffee County softball is back in a familiar position.
The CHS Lady Raiders exploded for 7 runs in the last three innings to beat Walker Valley 8-2 in the Region 3-4A semi-finals Monday night on the road.
Now, Coffee County will advance to the Region 3-4A Championship Wednesday at Warren County – first pitch is at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. If the Lady Raiders win Wednesday, they will host the state sectional on Friday. If they lose Wednesday, they will travel on Friday. A win Friday will put the Lady Raiders in the state tournament next week.
Monday in Walker Valley, Coffee County trailed 2-1 when Jalyn Moran connected on a 3-run blast. And from there, CHS broke out the big bats – Channah Gannon and Jada Bowen each blasted home runs for Coffee County and Chesnie Cox doubled for the Lady Raiders, who outhit Walker Valley 12-6.
Kaitlyn Davis was solid in the circle for Coffee County, allowing 1 earned run on six hits. She struck out three batters in the win.