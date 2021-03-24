SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders complete sweep over North Middle

Kaitlyn Anderson worked 5 innings in the circle and struck out 7 North batters as Coffee Middle School held on for an 8-6 win Tuesday in Manchester.
It was a big third inning that made the difference for CMS as the Lady Raiders scored 7 runs – powered by a flurry of walks. Four Lady Raiders drew walks, two were hit by pitch and CMS was able to sprinkle in a single from Kellie Tucker, a triple from Ella Arnold and a single from Channah Gannon – accounting for three of the Lady Raiders’ 4 total hits on the night. All of that damage was done after there were two outs and no runners on.