SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders comeback to force extras before falling to Baylor

What looked hopeless for Coffee County turned on two big swings in the sixth inning Friday against Baylor.
After striking out in 14 out of 16 at bats from the first inning to the sixth inning, the Lady Raiders got two big home runs to force extra innings with Baylor before falling 5-4 in the first game of the Coffee County Classic at Terry Floyd Field in Manchester.
Trailing 4-1 and down to their final out, Haidyn Campbell blasted a home run to left centerfield to cut the Baylor lead to 4-2. After a 2-out single by Jalyn Moran, Kaitlyn Davis hit her 7th home run of the season to tie the game at 4-4.
But the Lady Raiders couldn’t plate another run and eventually lost on a walk-off RBI single by Holly Merritt in the bottom of the 8th.
Baylor scored 4 runs in the first inning and that was all until the 8th. Kaitlyn Davis stymied Baylor in the middle innings. She is tagged with the loss – allowing 4 runs on 8 hits.
Coffee County’s other run came in the first inning when Campbell singled home Kiya Ferrell. Campbell was named Thunder Radio Player of the Game.