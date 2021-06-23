SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders come out on top in scrimmage against Rockvale

The journey to the 2022 softball state tournament has already begun for the Coffee County Central High School Lady Raiders.
Less than a month after placing second in the state of Tennessee, the Lady Raider softball team was back at it on Tuesday, taking on Rockvale in a friendly summer scrimmage in Manchester.
Although the score doesn’t mean much – the Lady Raiders did come out on top 9-4 over 10 innings.
Nine different Lady Raiders were able to contribute to the hit column, a mix of familiar faces and some newcomers. Picking up hits were Brianna Shelton, Willow Carden, Olivia Evans, Kara Wheeler, Samantha Cothran, Chesnie Cox, Paisley Campbell, Savannah Cooper and Kara Beth Patton. Shelton was also able to draw a walk and scored a pair of runs. Carden, Evans, Campbell, Cooper, Ava McIntosh, Katelyn Anderson and Aleayia Barnes all crossed the plate for the Lady Raiders.
Haidyn Campbell started in the circle for CHS and struck out 2 over two innings of work without allowing a run. Rising junior Kaitlyn Davis nearly mirrored that stat line, striking out two and allowing a hit and no runs. Newcomers Channah Gannon, Anderson and Cothran all worked two innings. Cothran struck out three and walked two. Two runs scored on both Gannon and Anderson, but none of those runs were earned.
The Lady Raiders won’t be in action again until after the TSSAA mandated dead period. They will travel to Smyrna on July 13 and return home on July 14 to host Riverdale. Both of those scrimmages begin at 5 p.m. and the public is welcome to attend.