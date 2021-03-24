SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Tullahoma, move to 8-0

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders pushed across at least one run in every inning as CHS dominated Tullahoma 11-0 in a run-rule shortened District 8-AAA contest Wednesday night in Manchester.
The issue was never really at doubt. Coffee County took a 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back.
Kiya Ferrell dropped down a bunt single to leadoff the bottom of the first and motored around to score on a hard-hit triple to right field by Chesnie Cox. Kaitlyn Davis singled to center to score Cox and then came around to score on a line-drive single by Justus Turner, who later scored on an error.
Coffee County finished with 10 hits and got help on 5 Tullahoma errors.
Davis continued her hot hitting at the plate for the Lady Raiders, launching a home run to left field She finished with 4 RBIs and both of her hits. It was Davis’ fifth home run in 8 games. The sophomore is now hitting at an impressive .647 clip and slugging 1.647
Jada Bowen also parked one over the wall to centerfield. She was 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and 2 RBIs.
Keri Munn picked up the win in the circle for CHS – working 4 innings and allowing just one hit while striking out 8. She was named Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
The Lady Raiders are now 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in District 8-AAA play.
CHS will compete in the Warrior Classic this weekend.