SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Tullahoma, move to 8-0

CHS head softball coach Brandon McWhorter greets Katelyn Davis on her way around third after she blasted a home run against Tullahoma Wednesday. It was Davis’ 5th home run of the season in just 8 games. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson

Coffee County’s Lady Raiders pushed across at least one run in every inning as CHS dominated Tullahoma 11-0 in a run-rule shortened District 8-AAA contest Wednesday night in Manchester.

The issue was never really at doubt. Coffee County took a 4-0 lead in the first and never looked back.

Kiya Ferrell dropped down a bunt single to leadoff the bottom of the first and motored around to score on a hard-hit triple to right field by Chesnie Cox. Kaitlyn Davis singled to center to score Cox and then came around to score on a line-drive single by Justus Turner, who later scored on an error.

This game was broadcast LIVE on Thunder Radio! Listen to the replay by clicking here.

Coffee County finished with 10 hits and got help on 5 Tullahoma errors.

Davis continued her hot hitting at the plate for the Lady Raiders, launching a home run to left field She finished with 4 RBIs and both of her hits. It was Davis’ fifth home run in 8 games. The sophomore is now hitting at an impressive .647 clip and slugging 1.647

Jada Bowen also parked one over the wall to centerfield. She was 1-for-3 with a pair of runs scored and 2 RBIs.

Keri Munn picked up the win in the circle for CHS – working 4 innings and allowing just one hit while striking out 8. She was named Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.  

The Lady Raiders are now 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in District 8-AAA play.

CHS will compete in the Warrior Classic this weekend.

–Thunder Radio photos by Josh Peterson