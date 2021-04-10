SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders blowout Grace Christian, tie East Hamilton in tournament

Coffee County Central’s Lady Raider softball team remains unbeaten through 16 games.
But the Lady Raiders haven’t won them all, either. On Friday in Corryton, Tennessee, CHS put an 11-0 beating on Grace Christian Academy before turning around and tying East Hamilton 14-14.
CHS 11, Grace Christian Academy 0
Coffee County put together 14 hits and scored 6 in the third and 5 in the fourth inning to end this game at 11-0 and improve to 15-0 on the season.
Olivia Evans continued her red-hot production. The Lady Raider centerfielder was 3-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBIs. Evans is how hitting .630 on the season with an even more impressive on-base percentage of .667.
Chesnie Cox, Kiya Ferrell and Kaitlyn Davis all had doubles for CHS. Cox knocked in a pair of runs and Ferrell had an RBI. Keri Munn also put together a pair of hits and 2 RBIs.
Munn picked up the win in the circle – allowing 3 hits over 4 innings of work and striking out 5.
CHS – 14, East Hamilton – 14
The nightcap on Friday was sloppy.
Coffee County committed 6 defensive errors and allowed 7 runs in the bottom of the fifth to leave in a 14-14 tie (regular season tournament pool-play games often aren’t played out once inning or time-limits are hit).
Coffee County actually trailed 5-0 before putting together 7 runs in the third and fourth innings.
With the game tied at 7-7, the Lady Raiders got 7 runs in the 5th – a rally that started when Aleayia Barnes drew a bases loaded walk to push Justus Turner across the plate. Turner started the inning on base due to the international tiebreaker rules.
Chesnie Cox scored on a passed ball and then Kiya Ferrell singled to score Brianna Shelton. Munn followed that win a single to score Barnes, Evans and Ferrell both came in to score on the same play thanks to help from an error. Kaitlyn Davis hit a sacrifice fly to score Munn.
But a couple of errors and some timely hitting by East Hamilton in the bottom half of the inning tied the game at 14.
Davis pitched for CHS and gave up 8 earned runs. She struck out 8 and walked a pair. She also led CHS at the plate with 4 RBIs.
CHS is now 15-0-1 on the season.
The Lady Raiders have a game at 8:30 a.m. Saturday against William Blount in the pool-play portion of the tournament. Elimination play begins later in the day.