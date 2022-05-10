SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders advance to district title, region tournament

Coffee County softball is headed to the district championship.
Kaitlyn Davis tossed six shutout innings and Jalyn Moran lifted a home run in the first as the Lady Raiders shutout visiting Shelbyville 8-0 Tuesday night in Manchester – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
The win for Coffee County puts the Lady Raiders in the District 6-4A championship Wednesday night in McMinnville at 6 p.m. The Lady Raiders will need to beat the Lady Pioneers twice to claim a district title. Both games (if necessary) will be Wednesday night. The district champion will host the Region 3-4A semi-finals on Monday, May 16. The runner-up will travel in those semi-finals.
Tuesday night in Manchester, CHS got on the board with a 3-run first inning, powered by a 2-run home run by Moran, who went on to pick up three hits and 3 RBI on the night. She was named Thunder Radio’s player of the game (sponsored by Brett Harris with Farmers Insurance).
Olivia Evans (2), Haidyn Campbell and Channah Gannon all picked up RBI for CHS. Kiya Ferrell picked up 3 hits and led the team with 3 runs scored. CHS outhit Shelbyville 12-2. The loss ended the season for Shelbyville.
Kaitlyn Davis was stellar in the circle for the Lady Raiders. She allowed 1 hit in the first then retired 16 Shelbyville batters in a row before allowing another hit in the sixth. Both Eaglette hits were infield singles. Davis struck out 4 over 6 innings of work. Samantha Cothran pitched a perfect 7th to close the game.
Coffee County will be at Warren County Wednesday night – first pitch in game one at 6 p.m.