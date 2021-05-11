SOFTBALL: Lady Raiders advance to district championship, region tournament

Coffee County dispatched of Lawrence County 6-0 Tuesday night in Fayetteville – moving the CHS Lady Raiders into the District 8-AAA championship game and securing a spot in the Region 4-AAA tournament.
Coffee County used 7 strong innings in the circle from Keri Munn and two hits and a pair of runs scored from Kiya Ferrell to easily get past the Wildcats of Lawrence County. Munn has thrown 13 consecutive district tournament innings without allowing a single run.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE REPLAY.
Munn struck out 10 and allowed six hits – she was named Mid Tenn Turf Player of the Game by Thunder Radio.
CHS got an RBI from senior Justus Turner on a hard-hit double, also RBIs from Brianna Shelton, Haidyn Campbell and Madison Pruitt.
Chesnie Cox joined Ferrell in the multi-hit department with a pair of singles.
Coffee County is now 27-4-1 on the season and 14-0 in district play (counting tournament games). The Lady Raiders will play the winner of Lawrence County and Lincoln County in the District 8-AAA Championship game at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville. Thunder Radio will broadcast the game live.
If Coffee County wins Wednesday night, the Lady Raiders are district champions. A loss would force an extra game on Thursday. If CHS wins the district title the Lady Raiders will host the Region 4-AAA semi-finals on Monday, May 17. If they finish as district runner-up, they will travel for the region semi-finals.