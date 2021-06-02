SOFTBALL: Ferrell and Davis named to TSCA All-State Team

Postseason awards and accolades continue to roll in for members of the 2021 Coffee County Central High School softball team.
Junior Kiya Ferrell and sophomore Kaitlyn Davis have both been named to the Tennessee Softball Coaches Assocation (TSCA) All-State Team.
Ferrell was the table setter for the Lady Raider offense all season – batting at a .466 clip with a .537 on-base percentage and 50 runs scored. She had 9 doubles and 3 triples.
Davis anchored the middle of the lineup all season and set a single-season home run record for the Lady Raider program. She hit .385 and led the team in doubles (11), home runs (14) and RBIs (50).
As Thunder Radio reported Tuesday, Senior Lady Raiders Keri Munn and Justus Turner have been selected by the Tennessee Softball Coaches Association to play in the TSCA All-Star Game.
The game will be held June 17 at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.