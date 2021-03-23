SOFTBALL: Davis launches two home runs as Lady Raiders spank Shelbyville 13-0

Kaitlyn Davis parked two no-doubters over the fence and Keri Munn allowed no hits over three innings of work as the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders made easy work of Shelbyville Monday night, winning 13-0 on the road.
Davis launched a two-run home run over the left-fiend fence in the first inning and hit a line drive over the center-field fence in the second. These marked Davis’ third and fourth home runs of the season that is just a week old. Coffee County scored in every inning to put the game out of reach early – scoring 2, 4, 3 and 4 runs over the first four-innings respectively.
Davis wasn’t the only one who showed up with her big bat. The Lady Raiders pounded out 12 hits, including a pair of hits for Chesnie Cox that netted her 5 RBIs.
Olivia Evans was a table setter from the bottom of the Lady Raider order. She dropped a two-out single into right field to ignite a four-run rally in the second inning. She finished with three hits, a pair of RBIs and two runs scored.
Senior Justus Turner had the only other extra base hit for CHS, knocking a double off the right-field fence.
Munn worked three scoreless and hitless innings in the circle to pick up the win. She struck out 5 Eaglette batters. Emily Schuster worked the final inning in the circle for Coffee County and was able to preserve the shutout, thanks in part to a diving catch by Madison Pruitt in left field to get the third out in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 7-0 on the year and 2-0 in District 8-AAA play. They will host Tullahoma at 6 p.m. Wednesday. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.