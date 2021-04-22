SOFTBALL: Coffee Middle Lady Raiders advance to semi-finals with win over Warren County

A three-run fourth inning powered by the bottom of the lineup gave the Coffee Middle School Lady Raider softball team the boost it needed Wednesday night in a 5-2 win over Warren County in the CTC Tournament in McMinnville.
Tucker started the fourth inning by working a walk, followed by a single from Samantha Cothran. McBide doubled to send both Tucker and Cothran home, then she later scored on an RBI single by Savannah Cooper.
CMS also picked up two runs early to set the tone. Cooper doubled home Ella Arnold and scored on an error.
Channah Gannon was solid in the circle for CMS, striking out 10 Lady Pioneers through 5 innings. She allowed 2 runs on 4 hits.
CMS is scheduled to play in the winner’s bracket finals at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, weather permitting.