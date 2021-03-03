SOFTBALL: CMS plates 14 runs in the second inning to rout White County

Kaitlyn Anderson fires a pitch in the third inning against White County Wednesday afternoon in Manchester. Anderson struck out five batters and allowed two hits over three innings of work to pick up the win. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raider softball team opened the season with a bang Wednesday afternoon in Manchester.

The Lady Raiders sent 14 runs across the plate in the second inning and disposed of visiting White County in a 15-0 mercy-rule shortened game.

CMS sent 17 batters to the plate in the second inning, nearly batting around twice.

Savannah Cooper led the offensive attack with a triple and a run scored in the first inning. She added an RBI single, a bases-clearing 3-RBI triple and a run scored in the second inning.

Haleigh Skipper got the big second inning started with a single, coming around to score on an RBI triple down the left-field line by Ava McIntosh. Skipper and McIntosh each scored a pair of runs. Kellie Tucker, Bella Hennessee and Ella Arnold all scored a pair of runs. Hennessee added an RBI single in the second. Samantha Cothran knocked in a pair of runs with a triple in the monster second inning. She also scored a run. Cara Newlin and Ella Arnold each also scored a run after earning walks.

Kaitlyn Anderson picked up the win in the circle for CMS. Anderson allowed just two hits – both singles coming in the second inning. White County’s Addison Howell singled with Maddie Rust on second, but a perfect relay throw from Newlin cut Rust down at the plate.

Anderson struck out 5 White County batters over 3 innings of work. The game was called after the top of the third.

The Lady Raiders return to the field at 5 p.m. Thursday to host Lincoln County.

Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson