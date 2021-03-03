SOFTBALL: CMS plates 14 runs in the second inning to rout White County

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raider softball team opened the season with a bang Wednesday afternoon in Manchester.
The Lady Raiders sent 14 runs across the plate in the second inning and disposed of visiting White County in a 15-0 mercy-rule shortened game.
CMS sent 17 batters to the plate in the second inning, nearly batting around twice.
Savannah Cooper led the offensive attack with a triple and a run scored in the first inning. She added an RBI single, a bases-clearing 3-RBI triple and a run scored in the second inning.
Haleigh Skipper got the big second inning started with a single, coming around to score on an RBI triple down the left-field line by Ava McIntosh. Skipper and McIntosh each scored a pair of runs. Kellie Tucker, Bella Hennessee and Ella Arnold all scored a pair of runs. Hennessee added an RBI single in the second. Samantha Cothran knocked in a pair of runs with a triple in the monster second inning. She also scored a run. Cara Newlin and Ella Arnold each also scored a run after earning walks.
Kaitlyn Anderson picked up the win in the circle for CMS. Anderson allowed just two hits – both singles coming in the second inning. White County’s Addison Howell singled with Maddie Rust on second, but a perfect relay throw from Newlin cut Rust down at the plate.
Anderson struck out 5 White County batters over 3 innings of work. The game was called after the top of the third.
The Lady Raiders return to the field at 5 p.m. Thursday to host Lincoln County. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio as part of the Peoples Bank & Trust Hometown Sports Series.