SOFTBALL: CMS Lady Raiders sweep double header with Harris

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raider softball team combined to outscore Harris Middle 31-1 in a double header Friday afternoon.
In game one, Lady Raiders Channah Gannon and Samantha Cothran combined to no-hit the Eaglettes in a 14-0 win.
Cothran also picked up three RBIs at the plate to go along with a pair of RBIs from Ava McIntosh.
In the second game, CMS cranked out 7 runs in the first inning and 10 more in the second to easily dismiss of Harris and end the game in the third inning with a 17-1 mercy rule. CMS pitching only allowed one hit in the game.
Ava McIntosh led the way at the plate for the Lady Raiders with a pair of hits and three RBIs.
Dani Hillis also had two hits and three RBIs.
Kaylee Buckley earned the win in the circle, striking out six in three innings of work.
The Lady Raiders are now 10-3 on the season and are scheduled to play Tullahoma on Monday.