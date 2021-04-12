SOFTBALL: CMS Lady Raiders score late to beat Tullahoma 1-0

After struggling to score all game, the Coffee Middle School Lady Raiders got a run in the bottom of the sixth to beat visiting Tullahoma 1-0 Monday afternoon.
With the game tied at 0-0, Ella Arnold tripled to start the sixth and came across to score on a wild pitch to give CMS a 1-0 win.
Channah Gannon was nearly unhittable in the circle for the Lady Raiders. The 8th grade right-hander allowed just one hit, a single in the fifth inning. Gannon struck out 3 Lady Cat batters, otherwise relying on her strong defense to keep Tullahoma limited.
The win improves Coffee County to 10-3 on the season.