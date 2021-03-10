SOFTBALL: CMS Lady Raiders get revenge in blowout of Warren County

Coffee County scored 3 in the first, 1 in the second and sent 7 runs across the plate in the fourth inning to rout visiting Warren County 11-1 Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Anderson went on a tear at the plate for the Lady Raiders, picking up pair of hits and four RBIS. Savannah Cooper also had two hits for the Lady Raiders who picked up some measure of revenge after losing to Warren County on Monday. Bella Hennessee and Cooper also picked up an RBI apiece.
Eighth grader Channah Gannon picked up the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders with her first start of the season, going give innings and striking out 7 Lady Pioneers.
The win improves CMS to 2-2 on the season. The Lady Raiders will travel to White County for a 5 p.m. first pitch on Friday, March 12, before returning home to host Harris on Monday, March 15.