SOFTBALL: CMS can’t hold early lead in Thursday loss to Lincoln County

Coffee Middle School’s Lady Raiders picked up runs in each of the first two innings Thursday afternoon in Manchester, but couldn’t hold an early 2-0 lead and lost to Lincoln County 4-2.
Ella Arnold led off the first inning with a single and worked her way around the bases on an error and a wild pitch to score and put CMS up 1-0. Kellie Tucker worked a walk to lead off the second inning, moved to second on a sacrifice and eventually stole home to put CMS up 2-0.
But that was it for the scoring for the Lady Raiders. CMS could only muster 4 base runners the rest of the game and left them all stranded.
Lincoln County scored a run in the third, two in the fourth and one additional in the fifth.
The loss drops CMS to 1-1 on the season.