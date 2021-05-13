SOFTBALL: 5 Lady Raiders named to all-district team

Coffee County Central High School’s softball season is still going strong. The Lady Raiders breezed through the District 8-AAA tournament, outscoring opponents 30-0 on their way to a district title. CHS went 15-0 in district play when combining the regular season and tournament.
Five different Lady Raiders earned all-district honors after their outstanding regular seasons.
Leading the way is senior pitcher Keri Munn, who was named District 8-AAA Pitcher of the Year. In district games, Munn was 9-0 in the circle and allowed only 3 earned runs over 48 innings of work while striking out 87. Overall for the entire season, Munn is 21-1, allowing 8 earned runs over 128 innings of work. She has struck out 211 batters.
Munn also contributed at the plate, hitting .326 on the season with 5 doubles, 1 home run and 26 RBIs.
Also named to the District 8-AAA All-District Team were:
Justus Turner (complete season stats: .427 avg., 8 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 27 RBI, 25 runs scored)
Kiya Ferrell (complete season stats: .443 avg, 6 2B, 3 3B, 21 RBI, 36 runs scored)
Olivia Evans (complete season stats: .537 avg., 3 2B, 3 3B, 22 RBI, 30 runs scored)
Kaitlyn Davis (complete season stats: .413 avg., 9 2B, 12 HR, 38 RBI, 20 runs scored)
The Lady Raiders are set to host the Region 4-AAA semi-finals on Monday, May 17, for a chance to play in the sectional. Tickets are available at the gate. No capacity limitations and no mask requirements.