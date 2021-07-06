SOFTBALL: 3 Lady Raiders named to NFCA South All-Region Team

Continue to add postseason accolades for the Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team following the teams historic 2021 season.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association revealed that 158 student-athletes have been voted to the 2021 NFCA High School All-Region team.
In the South Region – Coffee County had three players selected.
Coffee County’s Keri Munn was named first team pitcher. Meanwhile, Lady Raider catcher Kiya Ferrell was named second team and second baseman Justus Turner was also named second team.
California’s Shelton High in the West Region led all schools with six players selected.
Munn, who graduated in May and has signed to play collegiate softball at MTSU, led Coffee County in the circle with a 27-4 record and 268 strikeouts.
Turner also graduated in May and helped to anchor the Lady Raider offense all season, hitting at a .377 clip with 9 doubles 7 home runs and 36 RBIs.
Ferrell was just a junior this spring for Coffee County and was the table setter for the offense all season. Ferrell hit at a .473 clip and led the team with 53 hits and 47 runs scored.
The Lady Raiders went 34-7-1 on the season and finished runner-up in the TSSAA Spring Fling State Tournament — best finish in program history.
Thunder Radio is your home for Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball.