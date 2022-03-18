SOCCER: Westwood wins crosstown showdown with Coffee Middle

Westwood jumped on top of Coffee County Middle early and never let up, pulling away for a dominating 6-0 win over the crosstown Red Raiders Friday evening at Dyer-Bouldin Field.
The Rockets led 2-0 at the break behind a pair of goals from Joan Deanda.
Then Junior Petatan got in on the action — 8 minutes into the second half Petatan found the back of the net on an assist from Joel Ramirez. Then Petatan nearly went the length of the whole field to push the Rockets lead to 4-0. Westwood tacked on goals from Ramirez and Matthew White.
Unofficially, the Rockets outshot the Raiders 14-2 on the afternoon. Joren Bylsma pitched a shutout in goal for the Rockets.