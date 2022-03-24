SOCCER: Westwood pummels Webb 9-0

Westwood’s Rocket soccer team beat visiting Webb School like a drum on Wednesday – using goals from 5 different players to cruise to a 9-0 win.
Junior Petatan finished with a hat trick, finding the back of the net on three separate occasions. He also picked up a pair of assists. Also scoring for the Rockets were Joel Barrera with 2 goals, Joan Deanda, Aiden Walker and William Rogers with 1 goal apiece.
Picking up assists for Westwood were Deanda (2), Barrera (2), Walker (1), Matthew White (1), Rogers (1) and Micah Anderson (1).
The Rockets dominated so much that Webb wasn’t even able to get off a single shot on goal.
The Rockets will be back in action Friday, March 25 when they host Fayetteville City at 5:30 p.m.