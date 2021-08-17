SOCCER: Westwood opens season with 4-1 win over Liberty

Westwood’s Lady Rockets opened the season and flexed on visiting Liberty Tuesday afternoon, running away with a 4-1 win at Dyer-Bouldin Field in Manchester.
Westwood picked up a pair of goals from striker Jenny Sanchez and added single goals from Bailey Barsenas and Carmen Barret.
Westwood finished with 13 shots on goal on the Lady Patriots.
The Lady Rockets will host St. Andrews at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19. That match will be broadcast live on the Ben Lomand Connect stream at thunder1320.com, with Elizabeth Brown on the call.