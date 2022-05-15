SOCCER: Raiders shutout in district title match; 5 named all-district

Coffee County Central soccer fell 3-0 Thursday night in the soccer District 6-4A championship in Shelbyville.
However, the Raiders did earn a bid to the Region 3-4A semi-finals by way of their runner-up finish. They will play at Ooltewah at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 7 (central time). That is an elimination match.
Five different Raiders received honors after the district title game.
Bodey Todd was named goalkeeper of the year. Aidan Abellana and Josue Salinas picked up first-team all-district honors. John Martinez and Manny Gonzales earned 2nd team all-district honors.