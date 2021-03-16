SOCCER: Middle School Raiders explode for 9-0 shutout

Coffee Middle School’s Red Raider soccer team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 9-0 shutout win over White County Tuesday night.
For the Raiders, Emmanuel Rodriguez had three goals and three assists to lead the offensive onslaught. Manny Gonzalez had a goal and an assist, Kameron Pobanz added two goals and Samuel Medina added two goals.
Ethan Sloan had two assists and Luke Campbell added a goal for the Raiders.
The Raiders kept the ball on the offensive end so much, Liam Brown wasn’t very busy in goal – the Raider keeper picked up one save.
The Raiders are scheduled to play at North on Friday.