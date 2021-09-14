SOCCER: Lady Raiders can’t keep up in 4-3 loss to Franklin County

Junior Katie Cotten fired off a desperation shot with 30 seconds to play that found the back of the net and pulled the CHS Lady Raiders to within one goal of the Franklin County Rebelettes Tuesday night. But the Lady Raiders ran out of time, falling 4-3 to the visiting Rebelettes – a match you heard live on Thunder Radio.
It was the second goal of the night for Cotten, who scored just 30 seconds into the second half to cut a two goal deficit down to 3-2.
But Franklin County’s offense proved too powerful as the Rebelettes controlled the game from the start. Franklin County led 1-0 just 4 minutes into the game and never trailed. Coffee County did manage to tie the game halfway through the first half on a goal from Ellie Fann after a great crossing pass from Cotten. Franklin County scored again four minutes later and took a 2-1 lead into the half.
Kara McDaniel scored twice for Franklin County, Ella Masters added a goal and Baylor Russell dropped in a goal with a perfect shot with 20 minutes left to play.
Lady Raider senior goalkeeper Lucy Riddle was busy all night Unofficially, Franklin County put 14 shots on goal compared to Coffee County’s five.
The Lady Raiders will be back in action Thursday when they travel to Shelbyville.