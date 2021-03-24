SOCCER: Coffee Middle varsity, JV sweeps South

Emanuel Rodriguez

Coffee County Middle School’s soccer team took care of business Tuesday, easily rolling past South with a score of 8-1. Emanuel Rodriguez picked up a haul for the Raiders – banging 4 goals into the net.

Manny Gonzalez

2 Goals (2′, 17′), 3 Assists

Emanuel Rodriguez

4 Goals (10′, 19′, 21′, 37′) 1 Assist

Ethan Sloan

1 Assist

Samuel Medina

1 Goal (29′)

Tony Rodriguez

1 Goal (PK 44′)

Liam Brown

2 Saves (25′, 43′)

Junior Varsity – CCMS 3-South 0

Kameron Pobanz

1 Assist

Patrick Brown

1 Goal

Trey Caron

1 Goal

The first CMS goal of the game was an own goal by South.