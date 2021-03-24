SOCCER: Coffee Middle varsity, JV sweeps South

Coffee County Middle School’s soccer team took care of business Tuesday, easily rolling past South with a score of 8-1. Emanuel Rodriguez picked up a haul for the Raiders – banging 4 goals into the net.
Manny Gonzalez
2 Goals (2′, 17′), 3 Assists
Emanuel Rodriguez
4 Goals (10′, 19′, 21′, 37′) 1 Assist
Ethan Sloan
1 Assist
Samuel Medina
1 Goal (29′)
Tony Rodriguez
1 Goal (PK 44′)
Liam Brown
2 Saves (25′, 43′)
Junior Varsity – CCMS 3-South 0
Kameron Pobanz
1 Assist
Patrick Brown
1 Goal
Trey Caron
1 Goal
The first CMS goal of the game was an own goal by South.